Cobb County Water System: Sewage spill reported near Sewell Mill Creek

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County’s Water System reported a sewage spill near Sewell Mill Creek on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Cobb County Water System, the leak has been stopped and crews are working to make repairs and the testing of waters downstream can take 24 hours or more to get back.

“Signage has been posted along the creek, and out of an abundance of caution, residents are urged to avoid exposure to the water,” said the Cobb County Water System.

The estimated volume of the overflow is 152,750 gallons, according to a news release by Cobb County Communications.

