Cobb Tasting Festival underway in Marietta

Cobb Tasting Festival
Cobb Tasting Festival(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb Tasting Festival is underway at the County Fairgrounds where customers can try out food from around the world.

Organizers said there will be American, Asian, soul, Italian, vegan, Puerto Rican, Cuban, German, and Jamaican food.

Food samples cost between $1-$8.

Organizers said the event also includes business vendors, a kid zone area, live entertainment, music, and more.

It is being held until 4 p.m.

