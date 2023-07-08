Cobb Tasting Festival underway in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb Tasting Festival is underway at the County Fairgrounds where customers can try out food from around the world.

Organizers said there will be American, Asian, soul, Italian, vegan, Puerto Rican, Cuban, German, and Jamaican food.

Food samples cost between $1-$8.

Organizers said the event also includes business vendors, a kid zone area, live entertainment, music, and more.

It is being held until 4 p.m.

