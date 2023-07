Crews work to repair water main break in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management announced water service has been temporarily interrupted in an area of Midtown as crews work to repair a water main break on Saturday morning.

Crews turned off a water main to make repairs at 222 12th St., the department said.

WATER OFF: 222 12th Street NE:

Crews have turned off a main to complete repairs at 222 12th Street NE. Water service has been temporarily interrupted. We will provide additional updates as more information becomes available and water service is restored. pic.twitter.com/WY6zsLSo7p — Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) July 8, 2023

It is unclear how many residents or businesses are impacted by the water main break.

The department said it will provide updates.

