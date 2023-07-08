Look Up Atlanta
First Alert Forecast: Spotty storms this afternoon, watching for severe storms Sunday

Highs will climb into the low 90s today, near 90 tomorrow
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy Saturday, Atlanta! The weekend will start on a mostly sunny note with temperatures climbing into the low 90s through the afternoon.

Come the afternoon and evening, a few pop-up storms will be possible with coverage at about 30% today.

Tomorrow, we have a First Alert for not only a higher coverage of storms, but the potential for a few severe storms.

The forecast is tricky, as we will be watching these small scale disturbance to roll in from the Northwest. Very similar to the clusters of storms we’ve had over the last couple of weeks, these are tough to pinpoint when it comes to timing and placement, but here’s what we are thinking right now:

Our first cluster of storms could roll in during the overnight hours, and clear before sunrise. At this point, our thunderstorm energy won’t be super high, but an isolated strong to severe storm will remain possible north of Atlanta.

Through the day, some scattered storms will be possible simply from the heat of the day, then in the evening, we will watch for our second cluster of storms.

The evening complex of thunderstorms carries a greater possibility to become severe. Any storms that do become severe will carry damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and maybe some small hail.

A front will push in behind all of our waves of storms, bringing rain and a few storms early Monday, but come Monday afternoon, we look mainly dry.

Tuesday, the front will sit over Central Georgia, leaving us with some slightly lower humidity for both Tuesday and Wednesday!

Our typical Summer-like setup returns to end the week with temperatures in the low 90s, higher humidity, and afternoon storms.

spotty storms with highs in the low 90s today. First Alert tomorrow for the chance for severe...
spotty storms with highs in the low 90s today. First Alert tomorrow for the chance for severe storms and highs near 90.
A few severe storms possible tomorrow with gusty wind, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.
A few severe storms possible tomorrow with gusty wind, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.(Atlanta News First)
Few storms today, with the chance for severe storms possible tomorrow. Drier by Tuesday and...
Few storms today, with the chance for severe storms possible tomorrow. Drier by Tuesday and Wednesday.

