Kennesaw police seeking public’s help in locating missing man

Hasith Nawarathne
Hasith Nawarathne(Kennesaw Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Kennesaw are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Kennesaw Police say Hasith Nawarathne was last seen July 2 intent on traveling to Atlanta. He reportedly drives a white 2010 Lexus RX350 with the temporary license plate P4583923.

Anyone who has contact with Nawarathne is asked to contact the Kennesaw Police Department at 770-429-4533 or dial 911.

