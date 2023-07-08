Kennesaw police seeking public’s help in locating missing man
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Kennesaw are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.
Kennesaw Police say Hasith Nawarathne was last seen July 2 intent on traveling to Atlanta. He reportedly drives a white 2010 Lexus RX350 with the temporary license plate P4583923.
Anyone who has contact with Nawarathne is asked to contact the Kennesaw Police Department at 770-429-4533 or dial 911.
