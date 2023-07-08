Look Up Atlanta
Man shot in face on Boulevard in Atlanta, police say

No arrests have been made at this time.
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a man sustained a gunshot wound to the face in Fulton County Friday night.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the 54-year-old victim was conscious, and breathing when officers got to the scene at 468 Boulevard NE near Rankin Street.

This is an active investigation. The victim was taken to the hospital.

