Man shot in face on Boulevard in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a man sustained a gunshot wound to the face in Fulton County Friday night.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the 54-year-old victim was conscious, and breathing when officers got to the scene at 468 Boulevard NE near Rankin Street.

This is an active investigation. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.