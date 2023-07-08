Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man wins lottery jackpot thanks to playing Cash Ball for son’s birthday

A man in Kentucky recently won a $225,000 Cash Ball jackpot while playing the lottery.
A man in Kentucky recently won a $225,000 Cash Ball jackpot while playing the lottery.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Julia Huffman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man says he has his son’s birthday to thank for hitting a lottery jackpot last week.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, the unidentified man won more than $200,000 while playing the Cash Ball 225 game.

Officials said he purchased the winning ticket at a Best Stop Food Mart and couldn’t believe it when the team confirmed he had won the $225,000 prize.

“I checked it two or three times to make sure,” he said.

The man’s winning ticket matched the four white balls and the Cash Ball to win the game’s top prize in the July 1 drawing.

“My heart kind of stopped,” he said. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

According to lottery officials, the lucky winner picks his own numbers when he plays. He included the number 22 for his son’s birthday which ended up being the winning Cash Ball.

The man claimed his winning ticket at lottery headquarters on Wednesday and received a check for $160,875 after taxes, officials said.

The convenience store will also receive $2,250 for selling the man’s winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Church's Chicken restaurant on Bankhead Highway failed its health inspection and then...
Church’s Chicken permanently closes in Atlanta after failing health inspection
FILE - A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility, in the Staten Island borough of New...
Atlanta woman to serve 16 years in federal prison after $9.5M Amazon fraud scheme
Person of interest
WATCH: Man’s nail salon robbery goes wrong in Buckhead
20-year-old Keng Wilson was shot and killed two-years ago.
New video shows gunmen accused of killing man at gas station
Shooting in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County DA’s officer shot, police say

Latest News

Carters celebrate 77 years of marriage
High early voting numbers in Georgia
Nonprofit helping young people aging out of foster care expands
FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found...
Six people are dead after a plane crashes and catches fire in Southern California, officials say
This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows Rutland City Police Officer Jessica...
A Vermont police officer, aged 19, died in a crash with a burglary suspect she was chasing