More than $2K worth of items stolen from Lawrenceville store, police say

Photo of man accused of pushing Bass Pro Shop manager and stealing
Photo of man accused of pushing Bass Pro Shop manager and stealing(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Gwinnett County are searching for two men who are accused of stealing merchandise worth thousands from a sporting goods store on July 2.

Police said they need help to identify two men who allegedly stole four items at a Bass Pro Shop on the 5900 block of Sugarloaf Parkway.

The two men allegedly walked into the Bass Pro Shop, walked passed the cash register, and left with items worth more than $2,636, according to police. Police said the store manager tried to stop the two men, but he was pushed out of the way.

The first man wanted in connection to the robbery is described by police as a Black man with a medium build facial, short black hair. He was wearing a green top with a white logo across it, black pants, and shoes.

The second man wanted in connection to the robbery is described as a Black man with a medium build who is bald and has black facial hair. He was wearing a white tank top, black shorts, and white shoes.

Photo of man wanted in connection to Bass Pro Shops theft
Photo of man wanted in connection to Bass Pro Shops theft(Gwinnett County Police Department)

They were last seen getting into a silver Toyota Corolla with Georgia tag 2ER3281.

Photo of car used by two men accused of theft in Gwinnett County
Photo of car used by two men accused of theft in Gwinnett County(Gwinnett County Police Department)

If anyone has any information about their identities, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

