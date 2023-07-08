Radio host threatens legal action in restaurant controversy
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A chain restaurant in Buckhead has become the site of a racial controversy and now the Georgia NAACP is getting involved.
In a viral social media post, radio host and singer Darlene McCoy Jackson says the staff at Woody’s Cheesesteaks in Buckhead typed in a racial slur on her receipt instead of her name. Her lawyer, as well as the Georgia NAACP, have given Woody’s seven days to meet with them before they take further action.
Her experience has inspired her to introduce a new platform.
It’s called “Right One” and will allow consumers to post videos and post their experiences and will also be a whistleblower to people that are racially discriminatory.
Woody’s Cheesesteaks has continued to apologize, saying what happened was an honest mistake.
The restaurant chain said the employee mistyped the name into the system.
Woody’s Cheesesteaks Buckhead owner Steven Renner issued this apology.
Renner also said,
McCoy Jackson’s lawyer said the goal is to come to a resolution peacefully, but that if Woody’s is not willing to sit down in the next seven days they will be looking to take further legal steps.
