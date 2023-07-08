Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Radio host threatens legal action in restaurant controversy

A chain restaurant in Buckhead has become the site of a racial controversy and now the Georgia NAACP is getting involved.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A chain restaurant in Buckhead has become the site of a racial controversy and now the Georgia NAACP is getting involved.

In a viral social media post, radio host and singer Darlene McCoy Jackson says the staff at Woody’s Cheesesteaks in Buckhead typed in a racial slur on her receipt instead of her name. Her lawyer, as well as the Georgia NAACP, have given Woody’s seven days to meet with them before they take further action.

RELATED: ‘Why would you call me darky?’ | Calls for change at Atlanta restaurant

Her experience has inspired her to introduce a new platform.

It’s called “Right One” and will allow consumers to post videos and post their experiences and will also be a whistleblower to people that are racially discriminatory.

Woody’s Cheesesteaks has continued to apologize, saying what happened was an honest mistake.

The restaurant chain said the employee mistyped the name into the system.

Woody’s Cheesesteaks Buckhead owner Steven Renner issued this apology.

Renner also said,

McCoy Jackson’s lawyer said the goal is to come to a resolution peacefully, but that if Woody’s is not willing to sit down in the next seven days they will be looking to take further legal steps.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Church's Chicken restaurant on Bankhead Highway failed its health inspection and then...
Church’s Chicken permanently closes in Atlanta after failing health inspection
FILE - A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility, in the Staten Island borough of New...
Atlanta woman to serve 16 years in federal prison after $9.5M Amazon fraud scheme
(MGN graphic)
4 people charged with RICO, accused of conspiring in DeKalb County
Gwinnett County fire investigation
Gwinnett County apartment fire starts after man resists ICE arrest, stabs self
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th

Latest News

Carters celebrate 77 years of marriage
Nonprofit helping young people aging out of foster care expands
High early voting numbers in Georgia
Investigators search for murder suspects
Drug bust
5 arrested, charged in connection with fentanyl distribution ring, police say