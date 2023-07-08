Radio host threatens legal action in restaurant controversy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A chain restaurant in Buckhead has become the site of a racial controversy and now the Georgia NAACP is getting involved.

In a viral social media post, radio host and singer Darlene McCoy Jackson says the staff at Woody’s Cheesesteaks in Buckhead typed in a racial slur on her receipt instead of her name. Her lawyer, as well as the Georgia NAACP, have given Woody’s seven days to meet with them before they take further action.

RELATED: ‘Why would you call me darky?’ | Calls for change at Atlanta restaurant

Her experience has inspired her to introduce a new platform.

It’s called “Right One” and will allow consumers to post videos and post their experiences and will also be a whistleblower to people that are racially discriminatory.

Woody’s Cheesesteaks has continued to apologize, saying what happened was an honest mistake.

The restaurant chain said the employee mistyped the name into the system.

Woody’s Cheesesteaks Buckhead owner Steven Renner issued this apology.

Renner also said,

We have never declined a meeting with Mrs. Jackson or the NAACP and would be more than happy to meet. This incident was deeply regrettable but not intentional. Woody’s responded immediately when Mrs. Jackson shared her experience, apologized to her directly, and has been in dialogue with her team toward a resolution. Nonetheless – and what I want to emphasize more than anything – is that our small business has decided, with Mrs. Jackson’s input, to use this as an opportunity to make us a better company for our customers and neighbor for our community.

McCoy Jackson’s lawyer said the goal is to come to a resolution peacefully, but that if Woody’s is not willing to sit down in the next seven days they will be looking to take further legal steps.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.