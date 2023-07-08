South Fulton mayor placed in custody, officials say
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau was placed into police custody on Saturday morning, according to City of South Fulton officials.
The city released a statement regarding the investigation saying:
It is unclear what led to mayor kamau being placed into police custody.
An earlier version of this story included a photo that incorrectly identified the mayor of South Fulton.
