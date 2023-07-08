Look Up Atlanta
South Fulton mayor placed in custody, officials say

South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau
South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau was placed into police custody on Saturday morning, according to City of South Fulton officials.

The city released a statement regarding the investigation saying:

It is unclear what led to mayor kamau being placed into police custody.

An earlier version of this story included a photo that incorrectly identified the mayor of South Fulton.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

