South Fulton mayor placed in custody, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau was placed into police custody on Saturday morning, according to City of South Fulton officials.

The city released a statement regarding the investigation saying:

The City of South Fulton is committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their position, are subject to the same fair and just treatment. As the investigation is still ongoing, we are unable to provide further details at this time.

It is unclear what led to mayor kamau being placed into police custody.

An earlier version of this story included a photo that incorrectly identified the mayor of South Fulton.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.