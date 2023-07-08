‘Street Paws’ animal rescue group in urgent need of new home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Henry County animal rescue group is sounding the alarm after they were suddenly told they need to vacate the space they had been working out for the last three years.

Kristi Butler founded “Street Paws” back in 2012 and has dedicated herself to finding animals-loving homes.

Now, they need help themselves, as they have nowhere to go and nowhere to house the animals.

“We would love to have a commercial space donated to us. We can afford some, but we’re not in a position that we can do it all our own,” she explains.

The rescue group has worked out a 300-square-foot office in Locust Grove after the space was donated to them.

However, they were told they need to leave, as the property owner is now living in the space above it.

“It needs to be as soon as possible,” says Butler.

When asked what would happen if they could not find a place to go, Butler could not hold back the tears.

“It’s hard,” she says. “They have nowhere to go.”

Back in May, Atlanta News First reported how Street Paws helped rescue more than a dozen Maltese puppies from horrible living conditions and found them loving, forever homes.

To keep doing work just like that, they are asking for the community’s assistance.

“I don’t know if there are people that have large acres of land with hopefully a building on it, or an empty house that could be rezoned,” Butler says. “Any of those things could possibly work to help us out at this point.”

This most immediately affects the animals they are currently housing at the office— six cats and a dog.

However, as adoption manager Becky Goins explains, it also means they are forced to turn many more away.

“It hurts to have to say ‘We can’t take your cat,’ or ‘We can’t help you rehome your animal,’ or ‘We can’t help you rescue these because we just don’t have the resources right now,’” she says.

The fosters they typically work with are maxed out right now, and they are unable to take the animals to their homes because Henry County only allows people to have four pets.

That is why they are hoping someone in the community can step in and help out.

Butler says they are looking for land donated or sold at an affordable cost in Henry County zoned C2, C3, M1, M2, or RA. She also notes any zoning is acceptable if they can have it rezoned or obtain a conditional-use permit. Three or more acres would be preferred, but Butler says she is willing to consider various options.

To get in touch with Street Paws, email kristi@streetpaws.org

