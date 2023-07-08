Look Up Atlanta
Target offering back-to-school deals for teachers, students starting in July

Target announces deals for back-to-school starting this month.
Target announces deals for back-to-school starting this month.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (Gray News) - Target is announcing back-to-school savings that are starting in July.

The Target Corporation said it is kicking off the back-to-school shopping season with Target Circle Week followed by teacher and college student appreciation events.

The retailer is calling Target Circle Week its biggest sale of the season, running from July 9-15.

A Target spokesperson said shoppers can save on food, beverages, electronics and more exclusively for Target Circle members.

Teachers will also be able to get a one-time 20% discount on an entire shopping trip in Target stores or online as part of a Target Circle appreciation event from July 16 to Aug. 26.

For college students who are members of Target Circle, there will also be deals available.

From July 16 to Aug. 26, college students with a valid student ID can receive a one-time 20% discount on their entire shopping trip in stores or online.

“Our back-to-school and back-to-college assortment features a broad range of essentials that are priced right for all families,” said Jill Sando, Target’s executive vice president.

The retail giant said it will be also participating in tax-free weekends when available.

More information regarding Target and its promotions can be found online.

