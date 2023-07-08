Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Toddler found dead in canal after wandering away from father at football field

Utah authorities say a missing 2-year-old child, Emit Burrell, has been found dead.
Utah authorities say a missing 2-year-old child, Emit Burrell, has been found dead.(Spanish Fork Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPANISH FORK, Utah (Gray News) - Authorities in Utah say a child who went missing Friday morning has been found dead.

According to the Spanish Fork Police Department, a 2-year-old child named Emit Burrell was reported missing around 8:40 a.m. from the American Leadership Academy’s field.

Police said the toddler was at the football field with his father who assists with coaching.

Surveillance footage showed Emit exiting the field to the west, the department said.

Rescue crews searched the school grounds and surrounding area before they located the boy’s body.

Police said the child was located submerged in an irrigation canal near a debris grate less than a mile away from the football field.

Crews performed CPR on the boy but Emit was pronounced deceased.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family as well as the community,” the police department shared.

Authorities did not immediately announce if anyone would be facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Church's Chicken restaurant on Bankhead Highway failed its health inspection and then...
Church’s Chicken permanently closes in Atlanta after failing health inspection
FILE - A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility, in the Staten Island borough of New...
Atlanta woman to serve 16 years in federal prison after $9.5M Amazon fraud scheme
Person of interest
WATCH: Man’s nail salon robbery goes wrong in Buckhead
20-year-old Keng Wilson was shot and killed two-years ago.
New video shows gunmen accused of killing man at gas station
Shooting in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County DA’s officer shot, police say

Latest News

Carters celebrate 77 years of marriage
High early voting numbers in Georgia
Nonprofit helping young people aging out of foster care expands
FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found...
Six people are dead after a plane crashes and catches fire in Southern California, officials say
This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows Rutland City Police Officer Jessica...
A Vermont police officer, aged 19, died in a crash with a burglary suspect she was chasing