Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

1 dead after crashing into excavator in southwest Atlanta, police say

One person died in a crash in southwest Atlanta early Sunday morning, Atlanta police said.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person died in a crash in southwest Atlanta early Sunday morning, Atlanta police said.

Authorities responded to the area of Byron Drive and Sylvan Road after reports of a crash.

According to Atlanta Police Cpt. Christian Hunt, the victim drove an SUV through a sign that said the road was closed and a detour was ahead and collided with an excavator.

Deadly crash in Atlanta
Deadly crash in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
Deadly crash in Atlanta
Deadly crash in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
Deadly crash in Atlanta
Deadly crash in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)

The identity of the victim was not released.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau
South Fulton mayor released on bond after being arrested on multiple charges
20-year-old Keng Wilson was shot and killed two-years ago.
New video shows gunmen accused of killing man at gas station
A Church's Chicken restaurant on Bankhead Highway failed its health inspection and then...
Church’s Chicken permanently closes in Atlanta after failing health inspection
Person of interest
WATCH: Man’s nail salon robbery goes wrong in Buckhead
FILE - A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility, in the Staten Island borough of New...
Atlanta woman to serve 16 years in federal prison after $9.5M Amazon fraud scheme

Latest News

South Fulton mayor released on bond after being arrested on multiple charges
Carters celebrate 77 years of marriage
Nonprofit helping young people aging out of foster care expands
High early voting numbers in Georgia
police sirens generic photo
Woman killed in shooting, Atlanta police say