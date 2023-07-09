1 dead after crashing into excavator in southwest Atlanta, police say
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person died in a crash in southwest Atlanta early Sunday morning, Atlanta police said.
Authorities responded to the area of Byron Drive and Sylvan Road after reports of a crash.
According to Atlanta Police Cpt. Christian Hunt, the victim drove an SUV through a sign that said the road was closed and a detour was ahead and collided with an excavator.
The identity of the victim was not released.
