2 injured in shooting at party in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were injured after being shot while at a party in southwest Atlanta early on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Lone Oak Avenue around 1:43 a.m. after reports of people shot. Shots were fired from two vehicles near the intersection in the direction of a party at the location, according to investigators. Everyone at the party ran away before the police arrived on the scene.

Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital. The current extent of their injuries is unknown. The ages and identities of the victims have not been released by police.

There have been multiple shootings in the Atlanta area on Sunday morning.

A 29-year-old man identified by Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as Tovis Raines Jr. died after being shot near the 1100 block of McDaniel Street around 2:50 a.m.

A woman was shot and killed near the 2100 block of Metropolitan Parkway near Arthur B. Langford Parkway around 1 a.m. Her identity has not been released.

One person died in a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Sunday morning, police say.

