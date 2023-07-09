Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 injured in shooting at party in southwest Atlanta, police say

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were injured after being shot while at a party in southwest Atlanta early on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Lone Oak Avenue around 1:43 a.m. after reports of people shot. Shots were fired from two vehicles near the intersection in the direction of a party at the location, according to investigators. Everyone at the party ran away before the police arrived on the scene.

Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital. The current extent of their injuries is unknown. The ages and identities of the victims have not been released by police.

There have been multiple shootings in the Atlanta area on Sunday morning.

A 29-year-old man identified by Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as Tovis Raines Jr. died after being shot near the 1100 block of McDaniel Street around 2:50 a.m.

A woman was shot and killed near the 2100 block of Metropolitan Parkway near Arthur B. Langford Parkway around 1 a.m. Her identity has not been released.

One person died in a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Sunday morning, police say.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau
South Fulton mayor released on bond after being arrested on multiple charges
20-year-old Keng Wilson was shot and killed two-years ago.
New video shows gunmen accused of killing man at gas station
A Church's Chicken restaurant on Bankhead Highway failed its health inspection and then...
Church’s Chicken permanently closes in Atlanta after failing health inspection
Person of interest
WATCH: Man’s nail salon robbery goes wrong in Buckhead
FILE - A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility, in the Staten Island borough of New...
Atlanta woman to serve 16 years in federal prison after $9.5M Amazon fraud scheme

Latest News

South Fulton mayor released on bond after being arrested on multiple charges
Carters celebrate 77 years of marriage
High early voting numbers in Georgia
Nonprofit helping young people aging out of foster care expands
Photo of South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau
Police report details the arrest of South Fulton mayor