First Alert: Mainly dry day, but storms roll in tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy Sunday, everyone! Today, we have a First Alert to give you a heads up that severe storms are possible tonight.

Thankfully, the set up we have in place today now looks much better when it comes to forecast certainty.

Through the morning and afternoon, expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s.

A few isolated afternoon storms will be possible, but our higher coverage of rain comes along a cool front later tonight.

Our front will move in around 7-8 PM, bringing with it scattered showers and thunderstorms. As the front pushes southeast through the late evening and overnight, it will bring rain and storms, some which could be severe.

The severe threat is isolated at best, and we are not expecting storms to become severe overnight, even though rumbles of thunder will be possible.

We start the morning with showers and a few embedded thunderstorms mainly along and south of I-20 as the front slowly sinks south.

A few trailing storms will be possible Monday afternoon, but come Monday night into Tuesday, the humidity drops and we look ahead to a very pleasant Summer day for Tuesday.

It will still be hot Tuesday, but much more comfortable with the lower humidity, which should continue into Wednesday.

We bring back afternoon storm chances and the Summer-like humidity to round out the week and to kick off next weekend.

First Alert for late evening storms tonight that could become severe. Few storms tomorrow ahead of a couple of beautiful Summer afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. Back to the Summer-like pattern to round out the week with highs in the 90s and afternoon storms. (Atlanta News First)

