Man impaled by falling tree in Sandy Springs returns home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s hard to tell if Anthony Sotelo is lucky or unlucky.

“I never thought this would happen to me in a million years,” he said.

Sotelo and his family were driving on Roswell Rd NE in Sandy Springs on Sunday, July 2, in a driving rainstorm when a tree fell through his car windshield, impaling him below the stomach.

“Everybody is freaking out about it,” Sotelo said. “It feels so surreal.”

His wife dialed 9-1-1.

“As soon as I pulled it out, I saw that there were chunks of flesh and meat on it,” Sotelo said.

He underwent emergency surgery and was released from the hospital Friday. Ironically, it might have been Sotelo’s health--or lack thereof--that saved him from an even worse outcome.

“The surgeon told me afterward that I was lucky that I was overweight because the fat in my belly actually saved most of my organs from being pierced.”

It’s also worrisome the accident happened at all.

Numerous broken trees and branches hover near or over Roswell Rd near North Springs High School, looking as if they might fall onto the street or sidewalk at any moment.

Nearby, a tree removal company spent the afternoon clearing out trees surrounding the road.

“I’m appreciative of where it hit me because it could have been worse, but also super unlucky that it happened to begin with, you know?” Sotelo said.

A chef by trade, Sotelo is out of work for at least two months, but his wife and 8-year-old son escaped with only scratches.

And now, with the road no longer a threat, the road to recovery begins.

“I’m just ready to be healed, you know?” Sotelo said. “Get back to living life.”

If you’d like to help Anthony and his family, you can find their GoFundMe page here.

