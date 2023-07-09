Man shot and killed in Atlanta was a ‘father of two young boys,’ family says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of a man who was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta early Sunday morning is calling for justice saying he was just an innocent bystander and killed by senseless violence.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of McDaniel St. after reports of a shooting. Police said they found a man who was shot multiple times and he died on the scene. The identity of the shooting victim was not released.

Atlanta Police Lt. Germain Dearlove said the victim’s family members were on the scene. The victim was a father of two young boys, according to his aunt Tamica Dozier.

“We are overwhelmed and just baffled by the fact that my nephew was killed tonight over senseless violence,” Dozier said. “He was not violent at all. He was 29 years old. He was the father of two young boys. He was not what statistically is thought about today. He was killed by senseless violence. An innocent bystander.”

Multiple police officers were seen investigating in the area.

“He did not know who targeted him it was not for him and for someone else. As a family, we are strong with prayer. It is just going to be overwhelming for my family, this is a senseless death, it was my birthday tonight. He is going to be truly missed,” said Dozier. “He has a strong family. The strong father he was. He just happened to be over here. It is a hard pill to swallow. I know it was an incident in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was not involved with anything.”

Police on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta (Atlanta News First)

“They have no father at the end of the day at the age of 11 and 3 years old. He played a major part in their lives,” said Dozier. “He tried to instill nurturing he got from his dad in his children and significant other. He is going to be missed very much so.”

Police said they are asking for help finding witnesses and vehicles that may be connected to the shooting. Police ask anyone with information to contact police or Crimestoppers.

“We just wish whoever this is will come forward. We are asking this person is brought to justice,” Dozier said.

