One person shot to death at apartment complex in DeKalb County, police say

Police line tape
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was fatally shot at an apartment complex in DeKalb County Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened at 568 Old Front Street.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting.

This is an active investigation and Atlanta News First has a crew on the way to the scene.

