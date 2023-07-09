Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police report details the arrest of South Fulton mayor

Photo of South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau
Photo of South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A police report obtained by Atlanta News First detailed what led up to the arrest of Mayor Khalid Kamau on Saturday.

Police responded to the 6000 block of Cascade Palmetto Highway around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The homeowner identified as Jack Lecroy told police that he received a notification of surveillance on his phone around 6:52 a.m. that someone was walking onto his property.

Lecroy told police he saw the man, later identified as Kamau walking up the driveway of his property toward his home and lake house. He said by the time he got into his truck, he saw Kamau inside his lake house and didn’t know what he was doing so he approached cautiously.

According to the police report, Lecroy told Kamau to “stay put” because he didn’t want him to get closer. While talking to the police over the phone, Lecroy said Kamau started to walk away through his yard. Lecroy then shouted, “Stay put,” but Kamau allegedly said, “I don’t have to listen to you, and you can’t give me orders.”

Lecroy told police that Kamau allegedly didn’t identify himself as the mayor of South Fulton until Lecroy put his gun down.

Police said Kamau told officers that he was driving by the listed home and taking his dog to the park. At that time, he decided to stop and look at the lake house. Kamau told police that the property “is his dream home and he would like to purchase the property.”

He told police he was “aware” he was criminal trespassing onto Lecroy’s property.

Kamau told police as he was leaving the lake house Lecroy said, “If you take another step, I’m going to shoot you.” He responded, “Are you going to shoot me while I’m walking away?” He then identified himself as the mayor and apologized and said he thought the home was “abandoned,” according to the police report.

The city released a statement regarding the investigation on Saturday saying:

Mayor Kamau faces criminal trespass and burglary in the first-degree charges, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office told Atlanta News First.

According to the Fulton County Superior Court, Mayor Kamau was given a bond of $11,000.

Kamau is due in court on Sept. 12, according to the police report.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau
South Fulton mayor released on bond after being arrested on multiple charges
20-year-old Keng Wilson was shot and killed two-years ago.
New video shows gunmen accused of killing man at gas station
A Church's Chicken restaurant on Bankhead Highway failed its health inspection and then...
Church’s Chicken permanently closes in Atlanta after failing health inspection
Person of interest
WATCH: Man’s nail salon robbery goes wrong in Buckhead
FILE - A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility, in the Staten Island borough of New...
Atlanta woman to serve 16 years in federal prison after $9.5M Amazon fraud scheme

Latest News

South Fulton mayor released on bond after being arrested on multiple charges
Carters celebrate 77 years of marriage
High early voting numbers in Georgia
Nonprofit helping young people aging out of foster care expands