‘Pros vs. Joes’ event lets fans enjoy NFL experience with former players

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many fans were able to try actual NFL combine drills run by former NFL players as part of the ‘Pros vs. Joes’ fundraiser in metro Atlanta on Sunday.

“We got the 40-yard dash, 5-10-5, vertical leap competition, we got the bench press,” said Rennie Curran, the event’s organizer.

Every year, NFL hopefuls complete a series of drills called the NFL Tryout Combine. Fans tested their skills and physical abilities during the drill. It’s usually for football’s most elite. Today, it was for anyone wanting to play.

“The chance for current or former athletes, business professionals, and community leaders to be able to come out and compete for a cause. We wanted to give anyone with athlete experience or ability the chance to see what it’s like to be in an NFL combine,” said Curran.

“To be a Joe, a regular guy, I work in a sales job, coming out here, it’s going to be interesting,” said Cam Hill, who decided to come out to the event after being told about it by a friend.

Rennie Curran is a former NFL linebacker and Georgia Bulldog. He organized the event to raise money for his nonprofit the Game Changers Foundation. They serve as a mentorship program for student-athletes across Georgia.

“When you go on a journey, and you want to do something, you have a dream to do something, knowing what’s in front of you is super important,” said former NFL player Hannibal Navies, who volunteered at the event. “I went on that journey by myself unfortunately because back then there weren’t as many resources and I think that’s why this is super important.”

Curran got his start playing high school football in Gwinnett County at Brookwood High School and remembers needing guidance to reach his goals.

“We’re trying to go into communities like Waycross to Valdosta to Toccoa, Georgia. The places where, many times, there’s not a lot of resources or exposure and really create that blueprint I was able to get,” said Curran.

To join Game Changers Foundation or donate, visit their website here.

