Richmond County deputy shot in line of duty, investigation underway

No arrests have been made at this time.
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Richmond County Sheriff’s deputy is in hospital after being shot on the job Saturday morning.

According to authorities, Kenneth Mercer was shot at least one time.

Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Ellis Street in reference to “a subject with a gun.”

Authorities said Mercer was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Gov. Brian Kemp took to Twitter asking the public for prayers.

