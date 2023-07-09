Richmond County deputy shot in line of duty, investigation underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Richmond County Sheriff’s deputy is in hospital after being shot on the job Saturday morning.

According to authorities, Kenneth Mercer was shot at least one time.

Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Ellis Street in reference to “a subject with a gun.”

Authorities said Mercer was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Gov. Brian Kemp took to Twitter asking the public for prayers.

Marty, the girls, and I are asking all Georgians to pray for Richmond County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Mercer who was shot in the line of duty today. We join his loved ones and the entire law enforcement community in asking God to keep him stable and on the road to recovery. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 8, 2023

