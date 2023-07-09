Two alligators removed from a pond, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two alligators ranging from four to almost six feet long, were caught from a pond in Bibb County recently, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said.

The two alligators were found in a pond off Irwinton Road. The sheriff’s office said because the pond is close to residents in the area, they had to be safely removed and relocated to an area far away.

“Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo recently removed this over four-foot alligator from a pond on Irwinton Road because of the close proximity of residents,” the department’s Facebook post said.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of the alligators on their Facebook page. Mark Husted helped Galeazzo remove an almost six-foot alligator from the pond, the department said.

Photo of alligator found in Bibb County pond. (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

The department said the alligators were unharmed when they were removed.

