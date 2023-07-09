Woman killed in shooting, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta early on Sunday morning, Atlanta police said.

Authorities responded to a gas station on the 2100 block of Metropolitan Parkway near Arthur B. Langford Parkway around 1 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Police found two people inside a vehicle and a woman who was shot. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died, police said. The identity of the shooting victim was not released.

Investigators said the victim was not shot at the gas station and they’re trying to determine where the shooting took place if it was in or outside of the Atlanta city limits.

“We responded to a gas station off that street on Metropolitan. We do not know where the shooting incident occurred,” Atlanta Police Lt. Germain Dearlove said.

Police said they’re speaking to witnesses and persons of interest.

This is the second deadly shooting in the southwest Atlanta area on Sunday.

Police responded to a deadly shooting on the 1100 block of McDaniel Street early on Sunday morning. The family told Atlanta News First that the victim was an “innocent bystander.”

