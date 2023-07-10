83-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s reported missing in Bibb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bibb County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Marie Johnson Mclean was last seen on Sunday around 8 a.m. at 477 Elm Street in Macon.

At the time, Marie Johnson was wearing a white shirt and khaki pants. She has brown eyes and gray hair. She is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 148 pounds.

Anyone who knows Marie Johnson’s whereabouts, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.