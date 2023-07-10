Ambetter Health accused of defrauding Georgia, U.S. families

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new class action lawsuit filed against a company touting to be America’s No. 1 marketplace health insurance alleges Ambetter Health has a pattern of racketeering and a scheme to defraud its customers across 26 states, including Georgia.

Despite having Ambetter Health, “it’s basically like I have no insurance at all,” Alex Woodward, a Duluth resident and mother of two, said. “You think twice about making (doctor) appointments. I thought about my kids. Could I find some other way to get them care that isn’t going to cost me $400 today?”

Woodward has been paying for doctors’ visits mostly out of pocket this year. She can barely afford to keep the visits, but she can’t afford to miss them either.

Multiple complaints to Atlanta News First Investigates and posts from the Better Business Bureau show some families are having difficulty getting their medical bills paid by Ambetter, or finding a provider in their network coverage.

Woodward reached out to the doctors listed on Ambetter’s site within her 20-mile radius as she tried to book an appointment.

“I called all 25,” she said. “None of them took Ambetter. Some of them never did.”

Atlanta News First investigates reached out to 27 primary care providers in Midtown Atlanta listed as in-network on Ambetter’s site. Of the 18 providers that responded, seven said they did not take the insurance at all. Six replied they’re not taking new Ambetter patients or it depends on the specific plan. Five confirmed they do accept Ambetter.

“It is a systematic issue,” Chicago-based attorney Justin Boley, who has filed the lawsuit in the Northern District of Illinois, said. “We’re seeing the same types of experiences across all 26 states [it serves].”

The lawsuit accuses Ambetter and parent company Centene of intentionally under-delivering its in-network coverage to “defraud customers.”

Boley is alleging the company of “an illegal scheme to capture consumers as they move out of Medicaid by promising them provider coverage that is actually in fact, egregiously insufficient and inaccurate. The consequences that flow from that are devastating.”

Ambetter denies the allegations, and the company’s lawyers have requested the case be dismissed.

“Ambetter Health is committed to ensuring that our members have access to high-quality healthcare,” the company said in a statement. “While it is our policy not to comment on pending litigation, Ambetter is dedicated to maintaining a healthcare provider network in Georgia that meets or exceeds regulatory standards, as well as our members’ needs.

“As provider availability changes for a variety of reasons, we are constantly monitoring and refreshing data to ensure our information is current and accurate. We work in close collaboration with our providers to ensure they understand product availability and partner with us to keep information up-to-date in our system. We strive for the highest standard of member satisfaction, working with individuals to address any concerns. Members who have questions can call 1-877-687-1180 (TTY 1-877-941-9231) for assistance.”

Meanwhile, some metro area medical providers said they do not, or no longer accept, Ambetter because the company has allegedly not paid out its claims.

Georgia’s Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner confirmed a formal complaint was submitted in June, as well as “similar complaints against this insurer.” The office is investigating, and complaints can be submitted on the OCI website.

Cindi Gatton, founder of Atlanta-based Pathfinder Patient Advocacy Group, recommends healthcare.gov as a resource to verify an insurer’s network coverage and study the insurer’s plan before enrolling.

“There are two things you have to consider when you’re choosing your health insurance: cost and access,” she said, adding what’s happening with Ambetter is a symptom of a greater problem within health care: staff shortages and a lack of federally mandated network standards.

“This is an issue across the country because we don’t have as many doctors going into primary care for example,” Gatton said. “It’s an issue that we have to try to solve.”

