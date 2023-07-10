Look Up Atlanta
Atlanta native, Georgia Tech grad advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals

Christopher Eubanks of the US returns to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match...
Christopher Eubanks of the US returns to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)(Alastair Grant | AP)
By Atlanta News First staff and The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The historic run by Atlanta native Chris Eubanks continues with his upset win over the No. 5 seed on Monday.

The 27-year-old Georgia Tech grad took down Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets to reach the quarterfinals.

Eubanks attended Westlake High School and went on to become a two-time NCAA All-American at Georgia Tech

