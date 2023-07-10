Look Up Atlanta
Atlanta woman injured after tree falls on her home while she was sleeping

A tree fell on a home on Charlotte Place NW, injuring a woman sleeping inside.
A tree fell on a home on Charlotte Place NW, injuring a woman sleeping inside.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after a tree fell on her house.

It happened on the 600 block of Charlotte Place NW. Police say the woman was inside her home asleep when the tree came crashing down.

Atlanta News First spoke with the son of the homeowner who says four people live in the house. One woman, his 31-year-old niece, was the woman injured. He says the tree did not hit her, but debris from the ceiling came down on her and caused some cuts and bruises. No one else was hurt.

All of the occupants are now out of the house, and they are waiting for the insurance company to respond.

Meanwhile, they’re working to get a tarp on the house to prevent any further water damage from the rain.

A tree fell on a home on Charlotte Place NW, injuring a woman sleeping inside.
A tree fell on a home on Charlotte Place NW, injuring a woman sleeping inside.(Atlanta News First)

