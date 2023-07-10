Look Up Atlanta
Byron wins rain-shortened Atlanta NASCAR race for 4th win of season

William Byron celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta...
William Byron celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — William Byron won the rain-shortened NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

It is Byron’s second win in Atlanta in the last two years and his fourth victory of the season.

The threat of rain affected strategy as drivers fought to move toward the front of the field before weather delayed or ended the race.

On lap 185, with 75 laps to go, NASCAR ordered cars to pit road due to rain and the possibility of lightning.

Only six minutes later, fans were warned of severe weather within eight miles of the track and were encouraged to leave the stadium immediately.

The race was called minutes later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

