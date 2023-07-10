3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Celebrate 7-Eleven’s 96th birthday with free Slurpees

FILE - Everyone and anyone can enjoy the tasty treat in stores on July 11 at participating...
FILE - Everyone and anyone can enjoy the tasty treat in stores on July 11 at participating 7-Elevens, Stripes and Speedway locations.(7-Eleven Inc.)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – 7-Eleven’s 96th birthday just got sweeter by offering customers free Slurpee drinks to celebrate.

According to a news release, everyone and anyone can enjoy the tasty treat in stores Tuesday at participating 7-Elevens, Stripes and Speedway locations.

If you were born July 11, the convenience retailer has just the festive merch for you.

“We’ve always thought that being born on July 11 had its perks, but we’re excited to extend the birthday celebration this year not only to those who share our birthday, but to all of the loyal fans of Slurpee,” 7-Eleven Executive Vice President Marissa Jarratt said.

From T-shirts letting people know you’re a 7-Eleven birthday twin to custom wrapping paper, there’s something for anyone who wants to be part of the stores’ special day.

“From festive décor to craveable snacks and of course, iconic Slurpee drinks — we have everything you need to celebrate the best day of the year,” Jarratt said.

New and existing fuel rewards members can also receive an additional 11 cents off each gallon purchased on July 11 at 7-Eleven and Speedway locations.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta
29-year-old father who was killed in Atlanta shooting identified
20-year-old Keng Wilson was shot and killed two-years ago.
New video shows gunmen accused of killing man at gas station
Police line tape
Man shot to death at apartment complex in DeKalb County, police say
Deadly crash in Atlanta
1 dead after crashing into excavator in southwest Atlanta, police say
Photo of South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau
Police report details the arrest of South Fulton mayor

Latest News

South Fulton mayor released on bond after being arrested on multiple charges
Carters celebrate 77 years of marriage
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says
Tips to turn your hobby into extra cash
Tips to turn your hobby into extra cash
Tips to turn your hobby into extra cash