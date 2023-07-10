Celebration of Life scheduled for Atlanta icon Marvin Arrington Sr.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Celebration of Life and Legacy has been announced for former Fulton County Superior Court Judge Marvin Arrington Sr., his son Marvin Arrington Jr. announced in an Instagram post.

82-year-old Arrington was also the former City of Atlanta Council president. He graduated from Clark College and became one of Emory University Law School’s first Black graduates.

The Kappa Alpha PSI memorial service for members only is scheduled for July 26. It will be held at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home at the Cascade Chapel at 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. at 7 p.m.

On July 27, the lying in state and tributes from the city of Atlanta and Fulton County will be held at Atlanta City Hall. The lying in state will be held from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and tributes will begin at Noon. The wake and family hour is scheduled to be held at Big Bethel AME Church from 6 - 8 p.m.

The Celebration of Life will be held at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church at 11 a.m. The Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetary at 1173 Cascade Circle and the repast will be held at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church. On July 29, the film screening of “Bo Legs: Marvin Arrington Sr. An Atlanta Story” will begin at 2 p.m. at Lindsay Street Baptist Church.

“God is so good he gave you 82 beautiful years. Your contributions to your hometown of Atlanta are unparalleled. Your career as a lawyer is what inspired me to become a lawyer,” Arrington Jr. wrote in an Instagram post. “Your work as a legislator inspired me to become a legislator. I even got to produce an award-winning documentary film on you, and you got to see it go around the world on @delta Airlines. Thank you to everyone for all your words of condolences. While we are sad about our loss, we are happy about the life that he lived, the people that he touched, and the goals that he accomplished. Thank you, Daddy, for EVERYTHING. We love you more. Job well done thy good and faithful servant. It is our turn now. We are so grateful for all the sacrifices you made for us.”

Arrington Jr. stopped by Atlanta News First in February to discuss the documentary “Bo Legs” which highlights the life and work of his father.

Instead of flowers, the family of Arrington Sr. requests that a contribution is made to the Marvin S. Arrington Sr. Legal Foundation which they said will award scholarships to students.

