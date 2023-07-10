Look Up Atlanta
Chase holding back-to-school family event in Atlanta

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Back-to-school season will be here before you know it and Chase wants to help you prepare. On Saturday, July 15th, Chase will be hosting a student and family event at its Summerhill Community Center Branch in Atlanta. There will be a backpack giveaway, free financial workshops and family-friendly activities. It’s all happening from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 9 Georgia Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312.

This segment is sponsored by Chase. For more information on student banking, click here.

