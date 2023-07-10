Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Deep partisanship will be on display as Congress releases competing voting bills

FILE - People wait in line to early vote for the U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia between...
FILE - People wait in line to early vote for the U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia between Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker, on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Kennesaw, Ga., near Atlanta. Congressional Republicans and Democrats are preparing vastly different bills dealing with voting and elections, underscoring the great divide between the parties on how to address a fundamental aspect of American democracy. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Congress will consider renewed efforts to shore up voting and election laws in the coming weeks.

But in a sign of dissonance between Republicans and Democrats on the basic functions of U.S. democracy, the parties will unveil competing proposals.

House Republicans are traveling to Georgia on Monday to unveil a sweeping proposal to tighten voting laws.

Democrats, meanwhile, are preparing to reintroduce their own proposals to set federal voting standards and restore protections under the Voting Rights Act.

The separate proposals have little chance of passing in a divided government.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta
29-year-old father who was killed in Atlanta shooting identified
20-year-old Keng Wilson was shot and killed two-years ago.
New video shows gunmen accused of killing man at gas station
Police line tape
Man shot to death at apartment complex in DeKalb County, police say
Deadly crash in Atlanta
1 dead after crashing into excavator in southwest Atlanta, police say
Photo of South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau
Police report details the arrest of South Fulton mayor

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends the 2019 Robert F....
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. making first Georgia appearance in White House bid
PHOTO: Transgender flags, Photo Date: May 19, 2018
Ban on gender-affirming care allowed to stand while lawyers prep for future
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, attorney Lin Wood, a member of President Donald Trump's...
Attorney who challenged Trump’s 2020 loss gives up law license as states weigh disciplining him
Ban on gender-affirming care allowed to stand while lawyers prep for future