Family gives scholarships to teens in honor of their late son who died in drowning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sunday night, the family of Bryce Brooks held a Hero Scholarship Award Social at the Beverly Atlanta. Brooks died while trying to rescue others during his spring break in Florida, back in April.

Now, his family is giving back after experiencing their biggest loss.

“When people say day by day, I think for us it’s been breath by breath,” said Alfred Brooks, his dad. “We’re just trying to rest on the community and the people we have around us to guide us on how to go through this grief,” he said.

Brooks, a junior at Maynard H. Jackson, went on the trip with family friends.

“Bryce saw some kids struggling, and me Pierce, and Eric went back to get some help, and Bryce went to go, try to save them, and he got caught in the riptide,” said Branden Johnson, a scholarship recipient.

Johnson lost his dad, Charles “Chuck” Johnson in that moment.

“My dad went out there to try to save him and he also got caught in the riptide and they both tragically passed away,” Johnson said.

Johnson said both his dad and friend died while doing what they do best.

“Growing up, my father always had the mentality to help other people and treat other people the way they want to be treated and that’s just the type of person he was. Bryce also. If he saw anyone struggling, he would help them,” Johnson said. “I feel like both of them going out that way definitely fit them,” he added.

Bryce’s heroic rescue has sparked the ‘Bryce Brooks Foundation’. They awarded six high school graduates of 2023, with $500 scholarships. Five graduates live in Georgia, while one lives in Maryland.

“There are moments where it still doesn’t seem real,” said Crystal Brooks, Bryce’s mother. “I’ve been standing inside and I’m just like, wow! This is real. This is our foundation. This is the work that we’ve been left to do in Bryce’s name. It’s heavy, but it’s a reminder of the work to be done. The good work to be done,” Crystal said.

According to the Bryce Brooks Foundation website, they’re dedicated to fostering water safety and drowning prevention. It’s a passion that started when Alfred and Crystal met years ago.

“What’s interesting is, my wife and I were both swimming instructors and lifeguards as teens, college students when we were younger. Actually, when we met, I was working at the YMCA, as a swimming teacher here in East Lake,” Alfred said. “So, for us to lose our son to a drowning, a heroic drowning in an attempt to save other lives, it just recentered us on the work that we’d always been doing, which is to improve water safety,” Alfred said. “Especially impact water safety in our community--the black community where up to 80 percent of black folks do not know how to swim and it’s something that we need to address intentionally in our community,” Alfred said. “And we see this pain as the purpose for us to move forward as a family,” he said.

Recipients were asked to create a short video about what it means to be a hero. At the event, QR codes were on every table for the community to donate to help others receive free swimming lessons.

“We’re continuing to raise money in tonight’s event and moving forward, to give access to free swimming lessons for children and adults as well as to provide scholarships for young people who are looking to become certified lifeguards--just like we were when we were young people,” Alfred said. “So, this effort will continue to help us save lives in Bryce’s name and prove that Atlanta makes heroes,” he said.

Johnson received one of the scholarships.

“I feel very honored to be receiving this scholarship, especially because Bryce’s name is on it. He meant a lot to us, and I’m sure my dad would’ve been proud of me also,” Johnson said. “So, I’m going to put it to good use,” Johnson said. “I want to thank them for everything,” he said. “Three months would’ve been just horrible without them. They’ve been an amazing support and I hope I can return the favor,” Johnson said.

During the ceremony, Bryce’s little brother announced to the crowd that he received a scholarship too. Alfred gave a speech thereafter.

“What’s challenging for us is 2024 is supposed to be Bryce’s graduation year, so every scholarship we give out, every graduation we go to even myself as an educator, who teaches high school seniors, it comes with the gravity and reality that we won’t get to see Bryce get a scholarship,” Alfred said. “We won’t get to see Bryce walk across the graduation stage, so for us to be able to give a piece of Bryce’s legacy to so many other graduates is more than evidence to how enormous our son is,” he added.

The family is now raising money for future scholarships and raising funds to help provide free swimming lessons to many others.

“I think what’s most important is the impact that it will have and that’s for us to save lives,” Alfred said. “They don’t ever have to thank us, they don’t even have to know that we were behind funding their ability to make that lesson free, but what is important is that when they go to the water when they go to the beach, they’re aware of dangers,” he said. “That they’re able to protect themselves and their families, and that no more families have to go through the tragedies that we’re going through,” he added.

Click here to learn more about the Bryce Brooks Foundation, and how you can donate to help others.

