Federal lawmakers discuss National voting bill in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Federal lawmakers took the show on the road Monday, choosing Atlanta to host a field hearing on a Republican-led election integrity act.

The House Committee on Administration met at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium to discuss the legislation and heard from several expert witnesses, including a handful of former Fulton County election officials.

The American Confidence in Elections, or ACE Act, is almost a carbon copy of Georgia’s election reform passed in 2021 via Senate Bill 202. Like SB202, the ACE Act seeks to require voter I-D for every federal elections, eliminate same-day voter registration, and end unsolicited mailing of absentee ballot applications.

It would also seek to use Social Security information to purge voter rolls and would provide access for congressional election observers at precincts nationwide.

“The ACE Act is our federalist approach to boost voter confidence and encourage more states to implement common-sense election integrity reforms,” said committee chairman Rep. Bryan Steil, R – Wisconsin.

The law is a direct foil to the John Lewis Voting Rights Act that has eluded passage in Congress for years. The prospect of a law similar to Georgia’s SB202 is concerning for some lawmakers and voting rights advocates.

“The Big Lie origins of SB202 mirror the big lie origins of the ACE Act and the damaging effects of SB202 on Georgia voters will be imposed upon all Americans if the ACE Act is enacted nationally,” said ranking member Joe Morrelle, D – NY at Monday’s hearing.

Stephanie Ali, a policy expert with voting rights group New Georgia Project, is especially concerned with the equity issues the bill could cause if passed. While Republican committee members noted record high turnout among Georgia voters in recent elections, Ali says it’s a matter of who is and isn’t turning out.

“What we know from Georgia’s past election is that while there has been consistent turnout, there’s been a larger gap between BIPOC turnout – so Black, Indigenous, people of color turnout – versus white turnout,” she said. “And with elections coming down to just a few thousand voters, that difference matters.”

GOP lawmakers have expressed their desire to vote on the ACE Act by Congress’ August recess.

You can watch Monday’s committee field hearing here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.