3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fighting summertime crime through the game of chess

Orrin Hudson is well known for using the game of chess, to teach kids about life.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For kids at Be Someone summer comes with structure.

The Leadership Chess Camp helps kids learn how to fill their free time with a game they will hopefully carry throughout their lives.

“We have to teach children how to make good moves. I believe in good moves,” said Orrin Hudson, founder of Be Someone.

Hudson is well known for using the game of chess, to teach kids about life. It is also a way to support parents.

“A lady was telling me the other day that she is afraid to leave home because she doesn’t know what her son is going to get into while she is at work. I want parents to know that I am available to add value to their child, I am not going to charge them a dime,” said Hudson.

Through Be Someone, kids use a life-sized chess board to learn the game. They are going over decision-making, critical thinking, problem-solving, and leadership skills.

“You have everything you need to win the game,” said Hudson.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta
29-year-old father who was killed in Atlanta shooting identified
20-year-old Keng Wilson was shot and killed two-years ago.
New video shows gunmen accused of killing man at gas station
Police line tape
Man shot to death at apartment complex in DeKalb County, police say
Deadly crash in Atlanta
1 dead after crashing into excavator in southwest Atlanta, police say
Photo of South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau
Police report details the arrest of South Fulton mayor

Latest News

South Fulton mayor released on bond after being arrested on multiple charges
Carters celebrate 77 years of marriage
Surveillance photo of Gwinnett County police officer who saved a man's life at a restaurant.
Gwinnett County police officer saves man choking at a restaurant
Building at Georgia Tech evacuated on Monday
Georgia Tech building evacuated after Nitric Acid spill, fire department says