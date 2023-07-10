Look Up Atlanta
First Alert: Rainy for the morning commute, drier for the afternoon

A few isolated storms possible later today
By Courteney Jacobazzi and Rodney Harris
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

It is a rainy start to the morning with steady to heavy rain falling across most of the metro.

Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Pickens, Bartow, and Cherokee counties. Do not drive into standing water and be careful for ponding on the roadways.

Expect this rain to gradually taper through the morning, leading to a drier afternoon.

A couple of trailing storms will be possible this afternoon, but most of us will be dry with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s.

Tomorrow will be a treat with lower humidity ushering in, but temperatures will quickly rebound into the upper 80s near 90.

Wednesday the forecast stays dry with temperatures heading back into the low 90s.

The Summer-like pattern with afternoon storms and highs in the low 90s returns Thursday and continues into the weekend.

Rain will slowly push south through the morning
Rain will slowly push south through the morning(ANF)
Isolated showers/storms possible this evening
Isolated showers/storms possible this evening(ANF)
Mostly sunny, slightly lower humidity, and temperatures in the upper 80s tomorrow.
Mostly sunny, slightly lower humidity, and temperatures in the upper 80s tomorrow.(ANF)
First alert for a rainy morning. Dry Tuesday and Wednesday before afternoon storms return...
First alert for a rainy morning. Dry Tuesday and Wednesday before afternoon storms return Thursday through Sunday with highs in the low 90s.(ANF)

