First Alert: Rainy for the morning commute, drier for the afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

It is a rainy start to the morning with steady to heavy rain falling across most of the metro.

Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Pickens, Bartow, and Cherokee counties. Do not drive into standing water and be careful for ponding on the roadways.

Expect this rain to gradually taper through the morning, leading to a drier afternoon.

A couple of trailing storms will be possible this afternoon, but most of us will be dry with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s.

Tomorrow will be a treat with lower humidity ushering in, but temperatures will quickly rebound into the upper 80s near 90.

Wednesday the forecast stays dry with temperatures heading back into the low 90s.

The Summer-like pattern with afternoon storms and highs in the low 90s returns Thursday and continues into the weekend.

