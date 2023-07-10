Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multiple crashes reported around metro Atlanta

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple crashes mixed with the wet roads are causing a headache for drivers during the Monday morning commute.

Several crashes have been reported around the metro, starting as early as 1 a.m. Some are still active, but some have since cleared.

The following are live weather and traffic reports for Monday, July 10:

7 a.m.

6 a.m.

5 a.m.

4 a.m.

1 a.m.

Clayton County Police responded to a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles on I-75.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta
29-year-old father who was killed in Atlanta shooting identified
Police line tape
Man shot to death at apartment complex in DeKalb County, police say
20-year-old Keng Wilson was shot and killed two-years ago.
New video shows gunmen accused of killing man at gas station
Deadly crash in Atlanta
1 dead after crashing into excavator in southwest Atlanta, police say
Photo of South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau
Police report details the arrest of South Fulton mayor

Latest News

South Fulton mayor released on bond after being arrested on multiple charges
Carters celebrate 77 years of marriage
High early voting numbers in Georgia
Nonprofit helping young people aging out of foster care expands