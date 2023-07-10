FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multiple crashes reported around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple crashes mixed with the wet roads are causing a headache for drivers during the Monday morning commute.

Several crashes have been reported around the metro, starting as early as 1 a.m. Some are still active, but some have since cleared.

The following are live weather and traffic reports for Monday, July 10:

7 a.m.

Crash blocks multiple lanes on I-75 SB at Jonesboro Rd. Use Hwy 19 as an alternate or expect heavy delays. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/cbITpfc35f — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) July 10, 2023

Debris in the road blocks a couple of lanes on I-85 NB at Virginia Ave. Delays building on the southwest side of town. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/GYdNEp5HTU — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) July 10, 2023

Crash blocks several lanes on I-20 EB at Riverside Pkwy. Expect delays. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/Et0M3I2Rip — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) July 10, 2023

6 a.m.

Multiple lanes blocked on I-75 NB at Windy Hill Rd. Delays through Smyrna heading into Marietta. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/6MaydLeRFz — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) July 10, 2023

Crash blocks at least a lane here on I-75 SB at Delk Rd. Delays building in Cobb County. You can use Cobb Parkway to avoid. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/Ludzj7Z7iB — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) July 10, 2023

5 a.m.

All lanes blocked on GA 400 SB near Glenridge. Use Roswell Rd. as an alt. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/AJy0fCn2jQ — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) July 10, 2023

4 a.m.

All clear! All lanes are now open and traffic is getting by fine. @ATLNewsFirst https://t.co/zXFAyQ46pu — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) July 10, 2023

All lanes blocked on I-75 NB at Mt.Zion. Per GDOT, the wrecker is about to load up and tow the tractor trailer involved out of the way. In the meantime, use 675 if you're coming in from Henry Co. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/5ziiGL5r5X — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) July 10, 2023

1 a.m.

Clayton County Police responded to a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles on I-75.

