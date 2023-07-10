Georgia Tech building evacuated after Nitric Acid spill, fire department says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia Tech building has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution after a spill of Nitric Acid, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department told Atlanta News First.

The Georgia Tech Environmental Safety team and Atlanta Fire and other emergency crews responded to the 900 block of Atlantic Drive after reports of a spill.

Building at Georgia Tech evacuated on Monday (Atlanta News First)

One person is being medically evaluated for exposure, according to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

