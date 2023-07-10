Gwinnett Co. DA investigator recovering after being shot, suspect denied bond

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigator of the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office is still recovering after being injured in a shooting on Friday, according to Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson.

Police said 27-year-old Tyler Dewayne Moore turned himself in Monday morning. Moore was denied bond and faces multiple charges including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, and criminal damage to property.

″At this point, it’s still under investigation. But it is alleged to be some sort of road rage that was going on,” said Austin-Gatson.

Authorities say the investigator who was off-duty, was driving near the intersection of Auburn and Old Foundation Road in Dacula when Moore allegedly started firing shots into his car.

Police said the investigator was shot in the leg.

Austin-Gatson says he’s still recovering. “We are thankful that he did arrive at the hospital stable. He’s better now he had to undergo surgery and he’s in good spirits we’re thankful for that.”

She shared this message to the community, “I just ask for people to put down their guns and I believe everyone does not need a gun.”

