3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Gwinnett Co. DA investigator recovering after being shot, suspect denied bond

An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that left an investigator of the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office injured on Friday.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigator of the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office is still recovering after being injured in a shooting on Friday, according to Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson.

Police said 27-year-old Tyler Dewayne Moore turned himself in Monday morning. Moore was denied bond and faces multiple charges including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, and criminal damage to property.

″At this point, it’s still under investigation. But it is alleged to be some sort of road rage that was going on,” said Austin-Gatson.

Authorities say the investigator who was off-duty, was driving near the intersection of Auburn and Old Foundation Road in Dacula when Moore allegedly started firing shots into his car.

Police said the investigator was shot in the leg.

Austin-Gatson says he’s still recovering. “We are thankful that he did arrive at the hospital stable. He’s better now he had to undergo surgery and he’s in good spirits we’re thankful for that.”

She shared this message to the community, “I just ask for people to put down their guns and I believe everyone does not need a gun.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta
29-year-old father who was killed in Atlanta shooting identified
20-year-old Keng Wilson was shot and killed two-years ago.
New video shows gunmen accused of killing man at gas station
Police line tape
Man shot to death at apartment complex in DeKalb County, police say
Deadly crash in Atlanta
1 dead after crashing into excavator in southwest Atlanta, police say
Photo of South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau
Police report details the arrest of South Fulton mayor

Latest News

South Fulton mayor released on bond after being arrested on multiple charges
Clayton County police on scene as water service shut off for Tara Woods Apartments
Water service restored at Clayton Co. apartments after partial payment made
Photo of South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau
Police report details the arrest of South Fulton mayor
Carters celebrate 77 years of marriage