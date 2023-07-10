Hall County teen accused of firing pellet gun at cars on interstate arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Flowery Branch teen accused of firing a pellet gun into traffic has been arrested.

Hall County deputies responded to reports of a pellet rifle being fired at the I-985 northbound lanes in the area of Friendship Road near Exit 8 just after 5 p.m. on Sunday.

At least 10 vehicles were struck. Investigators said one woman was injured when she was hit in the back of the head with a pellet.

Just after 5:30 p.m., authorities found the 16-year-old boy in the area where they believed the pellet fire originated.

The teen, who remains unidentified because he is a juvenile, is facing charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats. He is currently in the custody of juvenile authorities. The sheriff’s office said more charges may be coming as they finalize reports for nine other vehicles.

If you were driving through I-985 near Friendship Road between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday and have possible damage to your vehicle, you are asked to call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812 to file a report.

