Hawks’ ‘Million Meal Pack’ event returns Sept. 9, seeking 5K volunteers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm are searching for 5,000 volunteers to assemble 1 million meals as part of their Million Meal Pack event Sept. 9. The event will be held at State Farm Arena.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank says that one in nine Georgians, including one in eight children, live with food insecurity.

The event aims to pack 1 million meals for those with food insecurity in metro Atlanta. The Hawks said each meal will be a “nutritious, shelf-stable, dried Jambalaya mix that yields six servings when prepared.”

The meals will be distributed with the help of U.S. Hunger.

2023 is the second consecutive year with a Million Meal Pack event; another was held in 2019.

State Farm Senior Vice President Dan Krause said, “We’re proud to host the third Million Meal Pack initiative and look forward to working side by side with our Atlanta neighbors to help those struggling with food insecurity. State Farm agents and employees are dedicated to giving back to our communities, and our partnership with the Hawks helps us serve the city of Atlanta on a large scale.”

You can volunteer here. Volunteers can sign up for one of six shifts, each 90 minutes long. After their shift, they can enjoy games and refreshments on State Farm Drive.

