3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time

79-year-old Karina Courtmanche’s dying wish was to be reunited with her horse Bella. (Source: WFSB)
By Olivia Schueller and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHANY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 79-year-old woman on hospice got her final wish – to see her beloved horse one last time.

Karina Courtmanche’s dying wish was to be reunited with her horse Bella, who lives on a small farm in Bethany, Connecticut.

Courtmanche has owned 30-year-old Bella since the horse was a baby.

Courtmanche is in hospice care with not much time left, her caretakers said.

Michelle Walker, RN Case Manager for Connecticut Hospice, said Courtmanche told her of her wish to see her beloved horse again.

“We were talking with her, and she kept talking about her horse Bella, that she wanted to see Bella,” Walker said.

Walker worked with Courtmanche’s nursing home to grant her final wish. The teams coordinated a way to get her to the farm one last time, including an ambulance ride so she could remain on a stretcher and receive care during the ride.

Once at the farm, Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a carrot.

“I’m very excited that I’m able to give her this last wish. It’s important to her, so it’s important to us,” Walker said.

Once Courtmanche passes, Bella will continue to be cared for at Bittersweet Farm.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta
29-year-old father who was killed in Atlanta shooting identified
20-year-old Keng Wilson was shot and killed two-years ago.
New video shows gunmen accused of killing man at gas station
Police line tape
Man shot to death at apartment complex in DeKalb County, police say
Deadly crash in Atlanta
1 dead after crashing into excavator in southwest Atlanta, police say
Photo of South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau
Police report details the arrest of South Fulton mayor

Latest News

South Fulton mayor released on bond after being arrested on multiple charges
Carters celebrate 77 years of marriage
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says
Tips to turn your hobby into extra cash
Tips to turn your hobby into extra cash
Tips to turn your hobby into extra cash