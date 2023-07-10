3-Degree Guarantee
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says

A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Carroll County Fire Rescue were in for a surprise when they responded to reports of a house fire on Muse Bridge Road on July 8.

What they did not find was an active fire. What they did find was its cause: a huge snake!

Carroll County Fire Rescue said the snake came through a hole in the flooring underneath an oven and shorted out the electrical wires in the hole.

The fire then started in the subflooring underneath the oven, the fire department said.

The snake did not survive.

