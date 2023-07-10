Jury selection resumes Monday in Young Thug’s RICO trial

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With not a single juror yet chosen since the trial began in January, the process is set to resume July 10 in Young Thug’s RICO trial, as Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville will again continue trying to seat a jury after a hiatus of more than a week.

July 4 marked six months since jury selection began in the massive organized crime trial of Jeffery Lamar Williams, aka Young Thug.

Jury selection has already lasted longer than any other trial in Georgia history, and the trial itself - if it ever gets underway - could last for more than a year. Georgia’s longest jury selection and its longest trial both came in the Atlanta Public Schools teacher scandal of 2014-15. Almost 1,000 potential jurors have been called since January.

The process has been repeatedly plagued by arrests, charges and disruptions. Last week, as reported by AllHipHop.com, Young Thug’s legal team have called Glanville’s courtroom a “fortress-like atmosphere.” According to the report, they believe the jury pool’s perception of the rapper is being negatively influenced.

His legal team, the website said, is also objecting to the fact that Young Thug is brought into the courtroom each day in a leg brace, a device used by police to impede running. They have requested a hearing to present evidence they said are contributing to an unfair trial environment.

The rapper has been in jail for more than a year awaiting trial on numerous RICO-related charges; attorney Brian Steel heads up the rapper’s legal team, and has filed several motions to free his client on bond.

On May 11, Young Thug was taken to a local hospital for evaluation; Steel had filed a motion in late April to secure bond.

In late May, Steel filed another motion to free his client, which can be read here. Then, on June 23, XXL reported Steel filed a motion to drop all RICO charges against his client and the remaining eight standing trial with him, based on a statute of limitations.

Williams is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime.

The federal Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law was passed and signed into law in 1970 by President Richard Nixon. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, it allows prosecutors to link apparently unrelated crimes with a common objective into a prosecutable pattern of racketeering.

Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest details on Young Thug’s historic trial.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.