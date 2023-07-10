Look Up Atlanta
Man hit, killed by tractor-trailer during multi-vehicle crash on I-75

File - police lights(123RF)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MORROW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has died after being hit by a tractor-trailer during a multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Clayton County.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on I-75 near the Mt. Zion Road Exit in Morrow.

The Clayton County Police Department says a driver lost control of his vehicle and hit the inside barrier wall, causing a second vehicle to smash into that car. Then, a third vehicle ran over debris from the first two crashes and ended up crashing as well.

One of the drivers got out of their car and was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

