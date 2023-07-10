Parkview High School shortstop selected in 1st round of 2023 MLB Draft

SEATTLE, Wa. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta native heard his name called in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The New York Mets selected Parkview High School shortstop Colin Houck with the No. 32 pick in the draft.

Houck won Georgia’s Gatorade Player of the Year this year after a slash line of .487/.589/.857, eight home runs, and 16 steals.

He could move to third base as he rises the minor league ladder; the Mets have superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor locked up until 2031.

With the 32nd pick in the #MLBDraft, we’ve selected shortstop Colin Houck from Parkview High School (GA).



Welcome to New York, Colin! pic.twitter.com/4o94neKrMu — New York Mets (@Mets) July 10, 2023

Houck was also a quarterback at Parkview and is currently committed to Mississippi State.

This is the second year in a row the Mets have picked a player with a connection to metro Atlanta in the first round. In 2022, they selected Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada with the 11th pick.

With Houck’s selection, 2023 becomes the sixth consecutive draft where a metro Atlanta player was picked in the first round. The streak stretches back to Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart’s selection by the San Francisco Giants in 2018. Of the eight 1st-round picks from Metro Atlanta taken since then, three have seen big league play: Bart, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker, and Washington Nationals infielder CJ Abrams.

