3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Parkview High School shortstop selected in 1st round of 2023 MLB Draft

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022,...
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE, Wa. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta native heard his name called in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The New York Mets selected Parkview High School shortstop Colin Houck with the No. 32 pick in the draft.

Houck won Georgia’s Gatorade Player of the Year this year after a slash line of .487/.589/.857, eight home runs, and 16 steals.

He could move to third base as he rises the minor league ladder; the Mets have superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor locked up until 2031.

Houck was also a quarterback at Parkview and is currently committed to Mississippi State.

This is the second year in a row the Mets have picked a player with a connection to metro Atlanta in the first round. In 2022, they selected Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada with the 11th pick.

With Houck’s selection, 2023 becomes the sixth consecutive draft where a metro Atlanta player was picked in the first round. The streak stretches back to Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart’s selection by the San Francisco Giants in 2018. Of the eight 1st-round picks from Metro Atlanta taken since then, three have seen big league play: Bart, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker, and Washington Nationals infielder CJ Abrams.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta
29-year-old father who was killed in Atlanta shooting identified
20-year-old Keng Wilson was shot and killed two-years ago.
New video shows gunmen accused of killing man at gas station
Police line tape
Man shot to death at apartment complex in DeKalb County, police say
Deadly crash in Atlanta
1 dead after crashing into excavator in southwest Atlanta, police say
Photo of South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau
Police report details the arrest of South Fulton mayor

Latest News

William Byron celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta...
Byron wins rain-shortened Atlanta NASCAR race for 4th win of season
Christopher Eubanks of the US returns to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match...
Atlanta native, Georgia Tech grad advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals
Today fans were able to try NFL combine drills run by former players as part of the ‘Pros vs....
‘Pros vs. Joes’ event lets fans enjoy NFL experience with former players
Christopher Eubanks of the US celebrates defeating Britain's Cameron Norrie in the men's...
Atlanta native, Georgia Tech All-American advances to Wimbledon’s third round