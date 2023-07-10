Persons of interest wanted 2 years after man found brutally beaten on train tracks

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for your help finding two persons of interest two years after a man was found beaten unconscious on the train tracks in Buckhead.

Then 28-year-old Josh Dowd was bleeding from his head and barely breathing when a passerby found him laid out along train tracks in the Lindbergh area on July 11, 2021.

RELATED: Man found barely breathing on tracks in Buckhead out of coma, headed to rehab

Investigators believe Dowd, who is Asian and openly gay, wandered off from his friends that night and was brutally attacked. He was rushed to Shepherd Center where he remained in a coma for a month before enduring months of physical, speech, and occupational therapy.

In a previous interview with Atlanta News First, Dowd said he understood something horrible happened to him, but didn’t remember what exactly.

RELATED: Victim of brutal Buckhead assault making strides one year after attack

Atlanta police are now looking for two persons of interest, a man, 28-year-old John McIntyre, and a woman, who goes by the name Alyssa. APD said they believe the two are unsheltered and live along Cheshire Bridge Road.

Persons of Interest: Alyssa (left) and John McIntyre (right) (Atlanta Police Department)

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Atlanta police.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.