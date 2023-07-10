Portion of Chattahoochee River reopens after E. Coli contamination

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area has reopened a portion of the Chattahoochee River from Powers Island to all downstream sections that were previously impacted by E. Coli contamination, the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area announced on Facebook.

The river remains closed from the Chattahoochee Nature Center to Powers Island. The bacteria levels in the section of the river below Powers Island are still below the criteria recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency, according to the Facebook post.

A portion of the Chattahoochee River was previously closed due to dangerously high E. coli levels.

“Updated water quality monitoring has identified safe bacteria counts in this section that meets water recreation criteria used by the Environmental Protection Agency. The park and Chattahoochee Riverkeeper continue to monitor and test water quality through the BacteriALERT partnership,” the Facebook post said.

The spill prompted a partial closure of the river from the Chattahoochee Nature Center to the East Palisades-Whitewater Creek Unit. River officials said the closed areas will now include all downstream sections of the park.

A spokesperson with the non-profit Chattahoochee Riverkeeper told Atlanta News First the sewer spill originated from the Big Creek Wastewater Treatment facility.

David Clark, Fulton County Public Works Director, previously told Atlanta News First that a toxic chemical entered the treatment facility and caused the water treatment process to malfunction.

“And what is now happening is the water is only being partially treated when it comes through this plant. And not fully treated anymore. It’s important to note, it’s not raw sewage that is entering the Chattahoochee River. It is partially treated,” said Clark.

The river, which is shut down south of the Chattahoochee Nature Center, was previously treated with 12 truckloads of bacteria a day, Fulton County’s Director of Public Works David Clark said.

Clark said recent renovations to the treatment facility along with an upcoming installation of a membrane filtration system should help ensure malfunctions like this one are detected more often in the future.

Visitors are warned to always wear a life vest and check the flow rate, weather forecast, and updated bacteria levels.

