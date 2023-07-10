3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

South Fulton Police warns about rental property scams

south fulton police
south fulton police(WGCL)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Police Department has issued a warning about potential rental property scammers preying on people searching to buy a home.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, scammers target those looking to buy a new home often by listing properties at low prices. Scammers would then collect a deposit or rent payment before they disappear, police said.

The department also listed five signs of a rental scam:

1. Rental pictures look too good to be true

2. Rental listing has errors

3. You’re pressured to lease right away

4. You’re asked for money upfront

5. There’s no credit check involved

5 Signs of a rental property scam
5 Signs of a rental property scam(South Fulton Police Department)

If you suspect a potential rental property scam, you are advised to contact the police and report it to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta
29-year-old father who was killed in Atlanta shooting identified
20-year-old Keng Wilson was shot and killed two-years ago.
New video shows gunmen accused of killing man at gas station
Police line tape
Man shot to death at apartment complex in DeKalb County, police say
Deadly crash in Atlanta
1 dead after crashing into excavator in southwest Atlanta, police say
Photo of South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau
Police report details the arrest of South Fulton mayor

Latest News

South Fulton mayor released on bond after being arrested on multiple charges
Carters celebrate 77 years of marriage
Gwinnett County Police Sgt. Jerrald Leak
Gwinnett County police officer saves man choking at a restaurant
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says