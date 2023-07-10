South Fulton Police warns about rental property scams

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Police Department has issued a warning about potential rental property scammers preying on people searching to buy a home.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, scammers target those looking to buy a new home often by listing properties at low prices. Scammers would then collect a deposit or rent payment before they disappear, police said.

The department also listed five signs of a rental scam:

1. Rental pictures look too good to be true

2. Rental listing has errors

3. You’re pressured to lease right away

4. You’re asked for money upfront

5. There’s no credit check involved

If you suspect a potential rental property scam, you are advised to contact the police and report it to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint.

